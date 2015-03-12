Jerry D. Roof, 31 of East Alton, Illinois, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge David R. Herndon to 30 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced Stephen R. Wigginton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

According to court documents, in January 2014, Roof’s probation officer found him in possession of a firearm at his residence in violation of his probation and federal law. As a convicted felon, Roof could not lawfully possess a firearm. Roof was charged in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois and pled guilty.

United States Attorney Wigginton noted that: “My office remains committed to prosecuting felons who illegally arm themselves with firearms. A sentence like this one sends a strong, clear message: If you’re a convicted felon, you simply cannot have a gun. Period.”

There is no parole in the federal prison system. In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Herndon also sentenced Roof to serve 3-years of supervised release and to pay a $300 fine as well as $100 in court fees.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison County Probation Department investigated this case with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Monica A. Stump prosecuted the offense.

