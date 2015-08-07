EAST ALTON - East Alton Detective Christian Cranmer released information Friday about charges being filed in a case of mother’s son stealing prescription pills from a safe in her bedroom.

Cranmer said the Class 4 Theft Under $500 charges were filed against Simon Mercer, 42, of the 100 block of Lakeside, in East Alton. Mercer was not yet in police custody.

“He lives in the house, but he broke into his mother’s bedroom and stole her safe out of the bedroom,” Cranmer said. “Obviously, he either sold them or used them for his personal consumption. He tried to fabricate and make it look like someone else broke in the house and did it.”

Mercer’s mother has a deteriorating spine and is in need of constant medication for her pain. Cranmer said East Alton first responders have answered quite a few calls to the Lakeside residence for Mercer’s mother being in pain. Mercer’s mother was insistent that charges were filed against her son, Cranmer said.

Cranmer said Mercer had a prior conviction for theft, so this charge is an automatic felony.

Bond was set at $20,000 in the case. Cranmer said anyone with any information about Mercer or this case should contact him at the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212.

