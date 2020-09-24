BETHALTO - A suspect - Leland T. Scoggins of East Alton - is in custody and charged with one count of burglary after quick Bethalto Police Department investigative work during the morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Bethalto Police Department was called to the area of Illinois Route 140 and South Prairie on Tuesday morning after the victim of a vehicle burglary confronted a possible suspect, who fled on foot north toward the 500 block of Park Drive.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said officers, investigators, and members of the department’s administration saturated the area and were successful in locating the suspect in the 100 block of Grace Street. An investigation ensued, which resulted in the recovery of over $1,000 in stolen property and the arrest of the suspect.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Scoggins Wednesday with one count of burglary. The Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder set Scoggins' bond at $40,000. Scoggins was transported to the Madison County Jail, where he will be held pending additional proceedings or bond posting.

The Bethalto Police Department reminded community members to keep their vehicles locked when parked and unattended, and to avoid leaving valuables inside of their vehicles such as wallets, purses, firearms or their house/car keys.

All defendants to include Mr. Scoggins are innocent until proven guilty. The establishing of probable cause and issuance of a warrant is the first step in a criminal proceeding, which may or may not lead to a conviction for the charged offense.

