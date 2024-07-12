EAST ALTON - A man from East Alton faces four felonies after allegedly committing incest with a minor family member on multiple occasions.

Zachary T. Hansen, 27, of East Alton, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault, each Class 1 felonies.

Hansen allegedly engaged in various sexual acts with a 14-year-old family member over the course of six months, according to Madison County court documents.

According to a petition to deny Hansen’s pretrial release, the victim “continuously resided with the defendant for more than six months” as the acts occurred. Hansen later admitted to committing said acts to officers of the East Alton Police Department.

While listed as residing at an East Alton Address, the petition adds that Hansen “is homeless and has community ties in other states.”



The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Hansen. He was ordered remanded to jail, where he currently remains in custody. His jury trial is set for Aug 12, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

