The donation is presented by Phillip Stephens, post chaplain to Nagen Kidd, director of special projects USO Missouri.

EAST ALTON - The East Alton Legion Post 794 recently made a generous $2,000 donation to WheatonUSO Missouri to aid in the "exodus" during the holidays.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The USO at Lambert airport provides a safe and comfortable haven for military members as they transit the airport.

"Everything is provided at no cost to the guests," Phillip Stephens, the East Alton Legion Post 794 chaplain, said. "There is food, a quiet room, gaming, etc. East Alton American Legion is proud to support this very worthy organization. USO Missouri is not provided support from the national USO organization."

More like this:

Jul 18, 2023 - American Legion Post #199 Celebrates Baseball Team's Return

May 22, 2023 - Memorial Day Services Around The Region

Jun 23, 2023 - Edwardsville Fireworks Extravaganza Is Saturday, July 1

Jul 25, 2023 - Anna Forbes Of Granite City Chosen For American Legion Auxiliary's Girls Nation In D.C.

Jun 29, 2023 - What to Expect at Edwardsville's 4th of July Celebration

 