EAST ALTON - The first East Alton Food Truck Fest on Sunday was a rousing success, East Alton Public Works Director Mike Moore, one of the event organizers, said on Monday.

Moore said anywhere from 500 to 1,000 attended the event and they thought the turnout was well above what they were expecting.

EAWR Junior AnnaLeigh White had the winning T-shirt drawing for the event, Moore said, and he thanked the high school's participation in making it a success.

"The school had contests for the T-shirt design and White won the contest," he said. "I also thank Jeremy Sheppard of Street Eatz for his help organizing the event. We also had a bounce house and a lot of activities for children. Overall, it was a great event."

