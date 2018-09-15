EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department, East Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to a rollover traffic crash at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in the 600 block of Wood River Avenue.

One female patient was taken to the hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance.

A cause of the accident was not known at this time as law enforcement was investigating the crash.





