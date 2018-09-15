EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department, East Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to a rollover traffic crash at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in the 600 block of Wood River Avenue.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

One female patient was taken to the hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance.

A cause of the accident was not known at this time as law enforcement was investigating the crash.


More like this:

6 days ago - Historic Turner Hall in Alton Engulfed by Massive Fire

Feb 12, 2024 - Lived Life Of Public Service: Retired East Alton Fire Chief Dies

Feb 12, 2024 - Five Charged With Meth Possession, More In Madison County

Feb 22, 2024 - Several Charges Filed After Man “Battered” Elderly Family Members, Officer

4 days ago - Battery, Domestic Battery Cases Involve Repeat Offenders In Madison County

 