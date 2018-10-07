EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department and Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Center Street in East Alton on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The caller said smoke was coming from the home. The situation was remedied quickly and East Alton Fire Department brought in a large fan so they could blow the smoke out of the rest of the house.

The Wood River Fire Department was called to the scene but told to disregard once East Alton Fire Department responded.

More like this: