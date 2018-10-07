Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department and Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Center Street in East Alton on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The caller said smoke was coming from the home. The situation was remedied quickly and East Alton Fire Department brought in a large fan so they could blow the smoke out of the rest of the house.

The Wood River Fire Department was called to the scene but told to disregard once East Alton Fire Department responded.

More like this:

Jan 26, 2024 - Lady Redbirds Beat Rival O'Fallon - Remain Undefeated In Conference

Dec 20, 2023 - Tah'juan "Tookie" Smith Shines With 17 Points, But Oilers Boys Fall To Salem

Feb 9, 2024 - East Alton-Wood River's Wyatt Owens Receives Overwhelming Support During Cancer Battle

Mar 3, 2024 - City Gets Back To Winning Ways, Shuts Out NYCFC 2-0

Jan 20, 2024 - Warriors Win Ninth Straight - Defeat Edwardsville Again In Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Championship

 