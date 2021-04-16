EAST ALTON - A serious fire broke out at 11:53 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Alton Avenue in East Alton and was attacked by multiple fire departments and extinguished within about 25 minutes.

East Alton Fire Department Chief Tim Quigley said the back porch of the single-family residence was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

“We attacked it for about 15 minutes and had it under control in about 25 minutes,” he said. “We are having the fire investigated. There was no power to the building and there are suspicious conditions, so the state fire marshal’s office has been asked to investigate.”

The fire chief said it received excellent help from the Alton Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department and Roxana Fire Department and the Rosewood Heights Fire Department filled the East Alton Station and even went out on an EMS call.

“We have a good turnout of firefighters for a late evening like that,” he said. “We really appreciate all the efforts.”

