EAST ALTON – The East Alton Fire Department is set to host a blood drive at the Keasler Recreation Complex, located at 615 3rd St., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. The event will take place in the auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This initiative comes in response to a critical blood shortage that has been widely reported in the media.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that "the blood shortage is visible on TV and in the news." He emphasized that this drive is particularly crucial during a time of year when blood supplies are typically low due to factors like snow and ice-related car accidents.

“We haven’t had a blood drive here since I’ve been with the department, and I’m hoping this will be a very successful event,” Quigley said. “It’s important for the community to come together and help.”

Gabriel Parker, who is actively promoting the event, expressed optimism about the turnout. “We’re trying to get the word out about the blood drive. The Keasler Recreation Complex has plenty of parking and is a nice, comfortable place. Hopefully, we’ll see a great turnout,” Parker said.

Quigley also shared a personal perspective, mentioning his wife’s frequent calls for blood donations due to her blood type. “In the fire service, we see a lot of trauma where people need blood right away. It is sad to know they may or may not have the blood they need. We need to be aggressive and proactive in getting blood to hospitals,” he said.

The East Alton Fire Department aims to make this event stand out and hopes it will set a precedent for future community efforts to address blood shortages.

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: East Alton Fire to schedule an appointment. Come and give blood in August for a $20 Amazon gift card by e-mail. See rcblood.org/Help for more information on that.

