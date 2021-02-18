EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Reed Drive Thursday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they had heavy smoke in the duplex. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton called for a Box Alarm which brought Wood River and Alton Fire Departments to the scene and Alton Memorial Ambulance. East Alton Police Department helped with traffic control.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

More like this:

Related Video: