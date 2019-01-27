EAST ALTON – A cardiac patient was flown by ARCH to a St. Louis hospital early Sunday afternoon from the East Gate parking lot.

The man was conscious and responsive, East Alton Fire Chief Rodney Palmer said. Palmer was on the scene with other East Alton and Wood River Fire Department personnel.

No other details were available at this time.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

