East Alton Fire Chief: Cardiac patient flown from East Gate lot to St. Louis hospital
January 27, 2019 12:55 PM January 28, 2019 5:45 PM
Listen to the story
EAST ALTON – A cardiac patient was flown by ARCH to a St. Louis hospital early Sunday afternoon from the East Gate parking lot.
The man was conscious and responsive, East Alton Fire Chief Rodney Palmer said. Palmer was on the scene with other East Alton and Wood River Fire Department personnel.
No other details were available at this time.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
