EAST ALTON - On Saturday, July 6, at 1:22 p.m., the East Alton Fire Department responded to a report of a large brush and grass fire on the levee between South Street and River Heritage Parkway (IL-143).

The East Alton Police Department (EAPD) reported a significant amount of smoke and a fire spreading approximately 300 feet in length.

Firefighters deployed a booster line to combat the blaze. However, due to the challenging terrain and no fire hydrant, additional assistance was required from the Wood River Fire Department.

Despite these challenges, the fire was successfully extinguished in less than an hour. All units involved returned to service shortly after.

