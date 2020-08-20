EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department and other agencies responded to a structure fire at Gravemann Photography 626 Lewis and Clark Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

Article continues after sponsor message

When police arrived on the scene they indicated that it was a shed on fire next to the building in the back of the business. When fire officials arrived they said they had heavy fire throughout the structure.

East Alton called for a Box Alarm which brought Roxana and Wood River to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control fast and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the main building.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time. No injures were reported.

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Alton Fire, Others, Battle Serious Blaze At 1900 Block Of Alby

Aug 2, 2023 - Alton Firefighters Have Busy Week With Multiple Serious Blazes

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Yesterday - Two Vehicles Collide On Alby at East Center Drive In Alton

Aug 14, 2023 - East Alton Fire Department Salutes Retired Firefighter Who Died Friday

 