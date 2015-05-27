http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-27-15-Ed-Easley.mp3

To say that Ed Easley is a veteran of the minor leagues would be a bit of an understatement–he has logged 679 games since he was drafted by Arizona in 2007. It wasn’t until earlier this season, the now St. Louis Cardinals prospect, received his first promotion to the active roster, backing up Yadier Molina while Tony Cruz was on paternity leave.

But during that stint, Easley did not get to make his first big league appearance. That could change, as Easley was recalled to the Cardinals active roster with Matt Adams being placed on the disabled list.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not going to be a little bit jittery when I step in the box,” admitted Easley of his possible first at-bat. “It’s pretty neat if I got the chance tonight playing against my only other team I’ve been a part of.”

“He did a great job preparing, going back, and then staying prepared to be the guy that we go to now,” praised Mike Matheny. “I imagine he’s going to get his shot.”

With Mark Reynolds ready to play everyday at first base, the Cardinals opted for the extra offense in calling up Easley, who was batting .295 with 3 HRs and 18 RBIs for Memphis this season–.432 (11-26) against left-handed pitching and .351 (13-37) with runners in scoring position.

Besides swinging a hot bat, Easley also holds the advantage of being familiar with many of the Diamondbacks pitchers–who he caught as a young player in their organization.

“The starting pitcher tonight, Josh Collmenter, if you look back at the stats, I’ve probably caught him more than anybody in my whole pro career,” said Easley. “I was with them for eight years, so I’ve seen about all those guys over there.”

Besides his work behind the plate, Easley has played in 40 games at first base and has been taken ground balls at the position the last few days in Memphis.

