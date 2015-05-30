http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-29-15-Easley-on-debut.mp3

Being patient for a couple of days is really nothing when you’ve already waiting over seven years. That’s how long catcher Ed Easley had been waiting, 679 minor league games, had to wait before he finally stepped to the plate on Friday in a Major League game.

“It was a little jittery, but I was a lot more comfortable than I thought I would be,” said Easley afterwards. “I’ve had some big at-bats before in my career. I was comfortable up there…unfortunately frustrated by the result but again, anxious to get back up there.”

Easley pinch-hit in the 7th inning of the Cardinals 3-0 victory over the Dodgers and reached base on an error by third baseman Jacob Turner.

“That’s right, it wasn’t not a hit,” he agreed. “I got on base and had an opportunity to score a run and that’s what it’s all about. So again, hope to get back out there and give it a shot tomorrow.”

Easley received the baseball from his at-bat and plans give it to his parents.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports