ALTON - Organizers of the Mississippi Earthtones Festival are proud to announce the recipients of the 2017 Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards.

Awarded each year since 2007, The Mississippi Earthtones Festival Committee recognizes local residents who make significant contributions in environmental conservation in the Riverbend region. Some past awardees include Representative Dan Beiser, Vanette McConahey and Alexandra Cope.

The 2017 recipients come from eclectic backgrounds and iconic area institutions. All three awardees have worked tirelessly to advocate, educate and inspire action in areas of environmental education, sustainability, and land conservation.

This year’s Confluence Conservation Leaders are; Patti Brown, Environmental Educator, formerly of the Nature Institute, who for many years connected area youth to nature and the outdoors through summer camps and naturalists programs. Nate Keener, Director of Sustainability for Lewis and Clark Community College, who works tirelessly greening the campus and contributing to the success of the Solarize Godfrey and Madison County solar programs that brought over 400 kilowatts of distributive rooftop solar to our region. And Sister Maxine Pohlman, SSND, Director of the LaVista Ecological Learning Center, who year after year, organizes engaging community events and programs centered on energy efficiency, caring for our common home and preserving and conserving natural areas.

Mississippi Mud Pottery owners Felicia Breen and Chad Nelson collaborated with local artist Andrew Dobson to design this year’s awards.

About Mississippi Earthtones Festival:

Mississippi Earthtones Festival is a free family friendly event that celebrates our Mississippi River Culture through art, music and conservation. The festival has been held since 2007 on the third Saturday in September. The event is organized by the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club and Alton Main Street.



