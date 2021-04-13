Events Set at Parks in April and May

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Hundreds of students and scouts will visit Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) state parks this spring to get their hands dirty and learn about natural areas stewardship as part of the annual Earth Day in the Parks event series.

Participants will help plant pollinator gardens and other native wildflowers and grasses, transplant tree seedlings, and assist with removing exotic plants to improve habitat.

“Earth Day in the Parks events encourage a sense of ownership among participants in improving natural habitat and helping wildlife in state parks near their homes and schools,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “These events are more than just field trips as the students, scouts and adults who participate can return to the parks to see that their projects are worthwhile.”

All participants will follow health and safety protocols outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health during the Earth Day in the Parks events.

School and other groups participating in 2021 Earth Day in the Parks events and event locations are listed below:

April 15

Henry N. Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center – IDNR Region V

8885 State Route 37 South

Cypress, IL 62923

618-657-2064

Participant: Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Date: April 15, 2021

Matthiessen State Park – IDNR Region I

Routes 178 and 71

Utica, IL 61373

815-667-4726

Participant: Ladd Grade School, Ladd

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Date: April 15, 2021

April 16

Fort Massac State Park – IDNR Region V

1308 East 5th Street

Metropolis, IL 62960

618-524-4712

Participant: Lick Creek Elementary School, Buncombe

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Date: April 16, 2021

Tunnel Hill State Trail – IDNR Region V

State Highway 146 East

Vienna, IL 62995

618-657-2064

Participant: University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners

Time: TBD. Contact Molie Oliver at molie.oliver@illinois.gov for details.

Date: April 16, 2021

April 17

Walnut Point State Park – IDNR Region III

2331 East County Road 370 North

Oakland, IL 61943

217-346-3336

Participant: Villa Grove Boy Scout Troop 50, Villa Grove

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Date: April 17, 2021

April 19

Red Hills State Park – IDNR Region V

3571 Ranger Lane

Sumner, IL 62466

618-936-2469

Participant: St. Joseph School, Olney

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Date: April 19, 2021

April 21

Lincoln Trail State Park – IDNR Region III

16985 East 1350th Road

Marshall, IL 62441

217-826-2222

School: Hutsonville High School, Hutsonville

School: Marshall High School, Marshall

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Date: April 21, 2021

April 22

Fox Ridge State Park – IDNR Region III

18175 State Park Road

Charleston, IL 61920

217-345-6416

School: Chrisman High School, Chrisman

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Date: April 22, 2021

Kickapoo State Recreation Area – IDNR Region III

10906 Kickapoo Park Road

Oakwood, IL 61858

217-442-4915

School: Armstrong High School, Armstrong

School: Georgetown Ridge Farm High School, Georgetown

Time: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Date: April 22, 2021

Tunnel Hill State Trail – IDNR Region V

State Highway 146 East

Vienna, IL 62995

618-657-2064

Participant: University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners

Time: TBD. Contact Molie Oliver at molie.oliver@illinois.gov for details. This event will be held along the trail in Tunnel Hill.

Date: April 22, 2021

April 23

Pere Marquette State Park – IDNR Region IV

13112 Visitor Center Lane

Grafton, IL 62037

618-786-3323

Participant: Sister Thea Bowman School, East St. Louis

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Date: April 23, 2021

Tunnel Hill State Trail – IDNR Region V

State Highway 146 East

Vienna, IL 62995

618-657-2064

Participant: University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners

Time: TBD. Contact Molie Oliver at molie.oliver@illinois.gov for details. This event will be held along the trail in Tunnel Hill.

Date: April 23, 2021



April 24

Fox Ridge State Park – IDNR Region III

18175 State Park Road

Charleston, IL 61920

217-345-6416

Participant: Girl Scout Junior Troop 2205, Mattoon

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Date: April 24, 2021

April 29

Cache River State Natural Area – IDNR Region V

930 Sunflower Lane

Belknap IL 62908

618-657-2064

Participant: University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners

Time: TBD. Contact Molie Oliver at molie.oliver@illinois.gov for details. This event will be held at the Faulkner Tract near West Vienna.

Date: April 29, 2021

May 13

Dickson Mounds Museum – IDNR Region IV

10956 North Dickson Mounds Road

Lewistown, IL 61542

309-547-3721

Participant: Astoria High School, Astoria

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Date: May 13, 2021

May 14

Dickson Mounds Museum – IDNR Region IV

10956 North Dickson Mounds Road

Lewistown, IL 61542

309-547-3721

Participant: VIT Elementary School, Table Grove

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Date: May 14, 2021

May 15

Illinois State Museum – Lockport Gallery – IDNR Region II

201 West 10th Street

Lockport, IL 60441

815-838-7400

Participant: There are many local participants including scouts, 4-H, Lockport Township High School ROTC and others. Contact John Lustig of Lockport Gallery at John.lustig@illinois.gov for details.

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Date: May 15, 2021

