EDWARDSVILLE - Voting throughout the region appears slow overall, except in contested elections, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said Tuesday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I just came back in from some of the field precincts and unless there are contested races on the ballot, it is slow,” she said. “It’s very disappointing and disheartening. These people on the ballots affect our lives in their school board, trustees and aldermen positions. We encourage people to get out and vote through the day.”

Godfrey voting has been steady, she said, because of the trustee's races for both the village and Lewis and Clark Community College. Edwardsville has a school board race and Wood River a tax levy issue that should draw voters to the polls.

Mendoza stressed the polls will be open until 7 p.m. today. She said early voting results will roll at 7 p.m. and the other results will be listed on the county website as they are officially counted.

More like this:

4 days ago - September 17, 2024 is National Voter Registration Day

Aug 14, 2024 - Budzinski Earns Retiree Group Endorsement

Aug 28, 2024 - Elik Touts 100% Voting Record for Small Business  

Aug 13, 2024 - Senator Erica Harriss and Representative Bradley Fritts named Illinois Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Freshmen of the Year  

Aug 8, 2024 - Sen. Plummer and Sen. Harriss Earn Perfect 100% on NFIB Scorecard for Small Business Support

 