EDWARDSVILLE - Voting throughout the region appears slow overall, except in contested elections, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I just came back in from some of the field precincts and unless there are contested races on the ballot, it is slow,” she said. “It’s very disappointing and disheartening. These people on the ballots affect our lives in their school board, trustees and aldermen positions. We encourage people to get out and vote through the day.”

Godfrey voting has been steady, she said, because of the trustee's races for both the village and Lewis and Clark Community College. Edwardsville has a school board race and Wood River a tax levy issue that should draw voters to the polls.

Mendoza stressed the polls will be open until 7 p.m. today. She said early voting results will roll at 7 p.m. and the other results will be listed on the county website as they are officially counted.

More like this: