A nationally televised game to open the Major League schedule against a long-standing rival, a heavyweight pitching match-up, debuts, and simply the return of baseball provide plenty of reasons to get excited as the St. Louis Cardinals embark on their 2015 regular season tomorrow night.

But as the opening days turn into weeks, it will be interesting to see if some of the offensive numbers of Spring Training become a trend or were merely a result of preparation for the regular season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cardinals scored just 102 runs in the Grapefruit League, last among Major League teams this spring. By comparison, Oakland led all teams with 198 runs. The counterparts in the NL Central ranged from Pittsburgh (133) to Chicago (182).

Divided by the 24 games St. Louis played, 4.25 runs per game doesn’t look so bad. But also consider in six of those games, the Cardinals scored one run or less.

(February 20, 2015) Jupiter, FL-Yadier Molina swings away during batting practice in Spring Training. photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com

More like this: