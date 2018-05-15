LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) joined Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz in urging Illinois firearm owners to file paperwork early to renew their Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) Cards as the first wave of the 10-year renewal will create a backlog of renewal applications.

“With 50,000 FOID cards due for renewal this summer the State Police are urging citizens to renew as soon as possible to avoid an expired card,” said Rep. Bourne. She added, “You can fill out applications at ISP’s Firearms Services Bureau website at ispfsb.com if you’re an Illinois resident and have a valid driver’s license or State ID.”

Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz recommends, “gun owners get their renewal application in at least one to two months in advance so we have adequate time to process them and get a new card our before expiration.”

The Illinois State Police oversees the FOID card system and issues the cards that are required to buy or possess a firearm or ammunition in Illinois. FOID card applications require state and federal background checks, as well as review of the database from the Illinois Department of Human Services to confirm applicants have not been in a mental institution in the past five years. Persons with common names may find additional delays as identities are confirmed.

Anyone who needs assistance with the FOID card renewal, and those who prefer paper applications, may call 217-782-7980 and select menu option “0”. Applicants should also make sure the name and address on FOID applications match the records on file for them at the Secretary of State’s Office, otherwise the renewal process will be delayed further.

