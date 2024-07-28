BROOKLYN, Ill. — A 22-year-old St. Louis man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Brooklyn, Illinois, according to the St. Clair County Coroner's Office.

The victim, Lerenzo L. Arnold, who lived in St. Louis, was pronounced dead around 3:15 a.m. in the 600 block of South 6th Street in Brooklyn Illinois, Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed Sunday morning.

Arnold died of multiple gunshot wounds, Dye said. No other information was available as of Sunday morning.

Further details may emerge as the investigation continues. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

