GODFREY – Early Saturday morning, July 27, 2024, a car struck two homes at approximately 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of Ranworth Drive in Godfrey.

According to the shift commander at the Godfrey Fire Department, the vehicle crashed through the backyard fencing of one home and collided with the corner of another.

The driver was transported to a St. Louis area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident resulted in significant damage to one of the homes, necessitating the disconnection of gas and power services.

As a result, the residents of the affected home were displaced.

The area has a history of frequent crashes, adding to the concern for local authorities and residents.