BETHALTO - Mustache March along with Hit-N-Run owner Dwight Fowler came together again to surprise patrons with free gas Saturday. The Alton Hit-N-Run on State Street was the location for the second gas giveaway of the season, the previous weekend's giveaway taking place at the Bethalto Hit-N-Run.

“It’s such a fun event to host, especially during Christmas time. We love seeing the reactions when people come and find out the gas is free” said Fowler. “Word got out fast today, it was shared around Facebook and the crowd showed up quick.”

The gas station was completely packed with cars trying to get their tanks filled with free gas. With a quick spread of word, it didn’t take long for the traffic to pile into the street. The event only lasted a little over an hour with the high demand of people arriving.

“We’re giving away $1,500 worth of gas today. I split the cost with Mustache March,” Fowler explained.

Along with the police, Alton Mayor Brant Walker helped out pumping gas.

“We’ve got the police here helping pump gas and Mayor Walker, all in support of Mustache March, that’s what this is really about,” said Fowler.

The police who participated in the event were eager to get out and pump gas for the cause that does so much in support of them. The Mustache March mission is to raise funds for local police departments with the help of their dedicated volunteers. Their goal is to consistently increase the amount of assistance available to local police.

“For Christmas, we’ve done the gas giveaway here in Alton and in Bethalto this year. We also helped out collecting toys to donate for kids Christmas gifts. In March we’re helping sponsor the Mustache March Benefit Concert which is another event that raises a lot of money to help out our police,” explained Fowler, regarding other events he’s participating in.

“This was the most wonderful surprise,” said Judy Stott of Alton, a Hit-N-Run regular. “I was headed out to Christmas shop and they just saved me a bit of money for more presents.”

