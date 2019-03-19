Groups from Jersey Community High School (top left), Roxana High School (top right) and Alton High School (bottom), among others, have participated in Early Bird Registration so far this year.

GODFREY – Seniors from district high schools take part in Early Bird Registration at Lewis and Clark Community College each spring. Each half-day event typically involves a tour of campus, meetings with advisors, new student orientation and information on L&C student life, then culminates in a free lunch. Students also receive a free L&C T-shirt for participating. Hundreds of students register through Early Bird registration events February through April each year. For more information, contact (618) 468-2222.

