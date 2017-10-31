ST. LOUIS, Mo. – InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum officials are encouraging young, fast-growth companies that want to present their cases to potential investors at the 2018 conference to apply within the next two weeks.

“We encourage entrepreneurs of these companies to apply by the early application deadline if it’s at all possible, as companies that apply by the November 10 deadline realize substantive benefits,” said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest’s Executive Director.

“Companies that apply to present their business cases to prospective investors at the 2018 InvestMidwest Venture Capital forum should be high-growth companies seeking substantial investment,” she added. “These applications should be from entrepreneurs of fast-track companies in need of at least $1 million to help spring those companies to the next level.”

She said that over InvestMidwest’s previous 18 years, it became clear that early applications receive important help.

“It has become apparent over the years that an early application has the opportunity to receive deeper consideration,” she said. “If Selection Committee members have questions, early applicants have the time and opportunity to clarify and strengthen their cases. That can make all the difference in the committee’s decision regarding a company being invited to present at InvestMidwest.”

The Selection Committee is comprised of business executives, venture capitalists, and other knowledgeable people in the Midwest’s entrepreneurial and venture capital ecosystem.

Ms. Walsh noted that entrepreneurs and executives who can’t meet the early application deadline still will have plenty of time to apply to present their business cases at InvestMidwest, and there are no penalties for not applying during the early application period.

“The final deadline this season is January 12, 2018, and that date still offers entrepreneurs ample time to apply and have a chance to be selected,” she said. “Companies that can’t meet the early application deadline can apply up to the final date.”

Article continues after sponsor message

InvestMidwest, described by many investors as the Midwest’s premier venture capital forum, annually attracts more than 300 attendees. The upcoming 19th annual InvestMidwest will be staged at The Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.

As in the last few years, the 2018 InvestMidwest will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/food/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses will top out at eight minutes in length each.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet privately with attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

Companies that have presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 18 events have raised well over $1 billion in equity investment.

Ms. Walsh said that the superior caliber of companies that historically are showcased at InvestMidwest has proved to be the catalyst for the consistent, solid attendance of investors.

“We have a track record of regularly attracting some of the Midwest region’s best fast-growth companies, and that, in turn, attracts a great group of investors,” she said. “Our 2017 event in Kansas City this year attracted about 350 attendees. We expect our 2018 event in St. Louis to see a comparable turnout.”

Investmidwest historically has been held in alternate years in St. Louis, Mo., where the first event was staged in 1999, and in opposing years in the Kansas City, Mo., area.

For more information, visit www.investmidwestforum.com. Interested entrepreneurs are invited to complete an online application at the same website.

More like this: