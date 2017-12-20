EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like thank those businesses that participated in the Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Part of the Downtown in December festivities hosted by the Parks Department which began in 2012, the window decorating contest encourages foot traffic and holiday cheer among the downtown businesses.

The contest takes place entirely on the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Facebook page with visitors “liking” their favorite photo. This year the top honors and bragging rights go to a downtown business, Eaker’s Family Barbershop, with 351 likes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Pictures of participating businesses are visible on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page or, even better, by walking around and shopping at the Downtown Edwardsville businesses.

More like this:

4 days ago - Metro Community Church to Offer "Fall Explosion" at Fall-a-Palooza

Sep 2, 2023 - Alton Expo To Pull In Crowds Across the Region for Carnival and Bands

Jul 31, 2023 - Edwardsville Hosts Free Performance of Shakespeare Play on Aug. 2

Jul 31, 2023 - Wood River Shares Upcoming Projects, New Businesses Coming to Town

Sep 18, 2023 - Godfrey's Fall Festival is "Regular Maze Saturday" with Extra Fun

 