EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like thank those businesses that participated in the Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Part of the Downtown in December festivities hosted by the Parks Department which began in 2012, the window decorating contest encourages foot traffic and holiday cheer among the downtown businesses.

The contest takes place entirely on the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Facebook page with visitors “liking” their favorite photo. This year the top honors and bragging rights go to a downtown business, Eaker’s Family Barbershop, with 351 likes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pictures of participating businesses are visible on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page or, even better, by walking around and shopping at the Downtown Edwardsville businesses.

More like this: