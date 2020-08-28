BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial girls tennis team won three of the six singles matches, along with two of the three in doubles, to take a 5-4 win over Roxana in a dual meet played Thursday at CM.

Article continues after sponsor message

Many of the scores were very close, with three of the matches going into third set tiebreaks, two of them in the doubles.

In the singles matches, the Shells' Stephanie Kamp won over CM's Hannah Butkovich 4-6, 6-0, 10-4 to give Roxana an early edge, but Allie Lively drew the Eagles level with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Lindsey Ratliff. The Shells took the lead back in the number three level when Makenna John won over Jessica Schillinger 6-4, 6-3.

In the number four singles, CM's Kennedy Loewen won over Savannah Millsap 6-1, 6-1, while at number five, Bailey Isom of the Shells gave Roxana the lead back at 3-2 with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Brooke Barker. The Eagles got the split in the singles matches when Peyton Mormino defeated Anna Palen 6-4, 6-0.

The Eagles regained the lead at 4-3 in the number one doubles when Butkovich and Loewen won over Kamp and Ratliff 6-2, 2-6, 11-9. Roxana gained a 4-4 tie when John and Millsap defeated Lively and Barker 6-3, 4-6, 12-10. CM got the clinching win in the final doubles match when Schillinger and Madi Reynolds won over Isom and Cayla Fansher 6-0, 6-3.

The Eagles next play at the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament at Edwardsville High next Friday and Saturday, while the Shells host Waterloo Sept. 2, then travel to Greenville for a meet Sept. 3, with both meets starting at 4 p.m. Roxana will also play in next week's Heather Bradshaw Invitational.

More like this: