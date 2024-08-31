BETHALTO - Civic Memorial scored on either side of the halftime break, and it proved to be a big difference as the Eagles went on to take a season-opening 43-2 win over Marquette Catholic Friday night at Hauser Field.

It was the debut for longtime area coach Nick Smith as CM head football coach, and the Eagles came through in impressive fashion to give Smith his debut win.

CM scored first on a six-yard jaunt by Jacob Flowers nearly three minutes in, then doubled the lead early in the second quarter when Flowers went in from three yards out to make the score 12-0. Both times, the Eagles missed the convert.

Quarterback Jack Piening fell on a bad snap in his own end zone to give the Explorers a safety shortly before halftime to make it 12-2, but CM came back late in the half after a Drake Davenport interception after the free kick following the safety. The Eagles cashed in when Piening hit Davenport from three yards out to give CM a 19-2 halftime lead.

After the break, Kevin Gonzalez recovered an Explorers fumble, and on the ensuing drive, Piening went in from one yard out to give the Eagles a 26-2 lead. Piening scored twice more, on runs of three yards and one yard, and Reed Wallace kicked a field goal to complete the 43-2 win for CM.

CM rolled up 275 yards of total offense, as Piening was 12-of-17 passing for 231 yards, throwing for one touchdown and scoring three more. Flowers ran 10 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Marquette was held to 104 yards, and also had three turnovers

The Eagles are 1-0, and host East Alton-Wood River next week, while the Explorers are 0-1, and make their home debut at Public School Stadium next Friday against Clinton. who defeated the Oilers 57-0 in Week One. Kickoff times for both games is 7 p.m.

