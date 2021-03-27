BETHALTO - After 18 months of no football games in Illinois due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Civic Memorial Eagles were able to host a home game and it was their homecoming game. The Eagles were able to win 14-7 in a muddy game against Jerseyville Panthers.

It was a defensive type of football contest, and it was a low-scoring affair, the Eagles were able to get on the scoreboard with 3:38 left in the first quarter when running back Miguel Gonzales ran for 2 yards for an Eagle touchdown. The extra point was no good. Those were the only points in the first quarter.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the second quarter Eagles quarterback, Braden Arview found Dillon Dublo in the end zone for a touchdown. The Eagles then tried for the two-point conversion. Miguel Gonzales was able to get in the end zone for the 2 points to make it 14-0.

In the third quarter, both defenses were able to stop each other from scoring. The Eagle took the 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter. With 4:19 left in the game, Jerseyville was able to get a big run from quarterback Logan Schultz for a 44-yard touchdown. The extra point was good to make it a 14-0 game. The Eagles were able to stop the Panthers on a late march down the field to win.

More like this: