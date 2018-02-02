JERSEYVILLE - Things went into overtime Friday night at Jersey Community High School as the Civic Memorial Eagles snagged the win from the Panthers, 60-58.

After an aggressive back and forth with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter the Eagles sent Kurt Hall to the foul line for the Panthers to tie things up, 56-56.

With possession of the ball and only seconds left in overtime Jaquan Adams put two more points on the board for Civic Memorial to secure the win, 60-58.

Jersey pressed hard in the first quarter to take an eight point lead, 16-8, and carried it into halftime, 35-27, with the help of several 3s. Hall had three from the arch before halftime and Blake Wittman, Coby Gibson, and AJ Shaw each had one.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Their zone looked great,” Eagles Head Coach Ross Laux said. “They kept us out of the paint their in the first quarter and things kind of got away from us. Offensively we finally got into that zone, started cutting back doors on them, our aggressiveness is what turned things.”

Bryce Zupan played a crucial role on the Eagles offense in second half, scoring nine of CM’s 15 points in the fourth quarter alone, along with a perfectly timed shot from Adams which sent the game into over time.

“Our transition defense was good, our zone was really good,” Panthers Head Coach Stote Reeder said. “It’s all communication with us really, but it was the turnovers that were key there.”

Adams let the game in points putting 20 points on the board for the Eagles. Zupan scored 17 points and Caden Clark scored 13 for CM.

Hall led the Panthers in points with 13, Wittman scored 12 and Gibson scored 11.

More like this: