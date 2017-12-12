COLLINSVILLE – Civic Memorial's girls basketball team is still undefeated, but Eagle coach Jonathan Denney probably put it best:

“We've got some work to do.”

The Eagles got a team-high 14 points from Alaria Tyus in a 66-48 win over Collinsville at Fletcher Gym Monday night to go to 10-0 on the season after a 68-46 Saturday afternoon home win over Quincy Notre Dame; the Kahoks fell to 2-8 on the year.

Denney felt Monday's win wasn't the Eagles' best-played game. “It was sluggish from start to finish; we won by 18, but we were sloppy,” Denney said. “We had 18 turnovers, not very good defense; I felt like we got beat off the bounce and then we'd over-help on their three-point shooters and gave wide-open shots all night.

“We've got some work to do – the good thing is that we didn't play as well as we've been playing or can play and still walked out with a win on the road, so I'm OK with that. We've got a lot of things to do to get better; you're never going to complain about a win.”

As sluggish as CM was on the night, the Eagles shot the ball well, especially from behind the three-point arc. “I just feel like if we take care of the ball better on a nightly basis than we did tonight – we just got sluggish and sloppy and it carried through the night,” Denney said. “It was one of those nights, but we shot it well and we made some plays when we had to, kind of stretched the lead when we had to.

“I just felt that all night long, we weren't ourselves, but hey, good teams – great teams – when they don't have their 'A' game, they find a way to win and we did that.”

The game started out slowly, things being even at 4-4 about midway through the opening quarter, before play began to pick up a bit, CM holding a 12-10 lead at quarter time, before the Eagles began to hit from beyond the arc; Alaria Tyus had a pair of three-balls in the second while sister Kortland, Hannah Sontag and Kaylee Eaton all hit from outside in the period to allow the Eagles to get out to a 37-21 lead at the long break; the Eagles then pulled away somewhat thanks to good shooting in the third period to retain a 50-34 lead at three-quarter time and went on to run out winners on the night.

Anna Hall added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles and Kortland Tyus contributed 10 for CM's cause on the night; the Kahoks were led by a game-high 15 points from Antoinette Buehne, with Faith Liljegren chipping in 11 and Valerie Weeks 10 on the night.

Next up for the Eagles is a visit to St. Joseph's Academy of St. Louis County for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday tilt with the Angels before a 5 p.m. Dec. 20 Mississippi Valley Conference game at Highland, their final game before the holidays.

