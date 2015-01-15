Join Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) this winter as we cruise through our own backyard to see the amazing sights of our national bird on Thursday, January 29. We will travel by luxury van with Phillip Tonsor as the on-site guide to many different areas, including Alton, Grafton and Hardin. A light lunch will be served that will include sub sandwiches, chips, cookies and drink. The cost is $30 per person and includes guided tour, light lunch, gratuities and transportation.

As always, trips are opened for both residents and non-residents. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 12pm and will return at approximately 4pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 11:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is 1/23/15.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.