Eagle sightings on the rise in the Riverbend
RIVERBEND - It’s winter in the Riverbend and that means it’s time for the area's annual migratory visitors, the American bald eagle.
Last week it was reported that five eagles had been spotted along the Great River Road, four had been seen at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, five had been reported along the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway as well as five at Pere Marquette and a total of 22 were seen at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary.
Some of the popular eagle watching spots throughout the area include:
Pere Marquette State Park
Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at Gilbert Lake
Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at Swan Lake
The Grafton Riverfront
Elsah
The TreeHouse Wildlife Center
Piasa Harbor
Clifton Terrace
The Audubon Center at Riverlands
The National Great Rivers Museum at Melvin Price Locks and Dam
The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center
The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site
The Ted and Pat Jones-Confluence Point State Park
The Columbia Bottom Conservation Area
The Chain of Rocks Bridge
Several varieties of birds are in currently in the are including the once endanger trumpeter swans, eagles, herons, egrets, and woodpeckers.
SEE EAGLE WATCHING VIDEO:
