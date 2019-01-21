RIVERBEND - It’s winter in the Riverbend and that means it’s time for the area's annual migratory visitors, the American bald eagle.

Last week it was reported that five eagles had been spotted along the Great River Road, four had been seen at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, five had been reported along the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway as well as five at Pere Marquette and a total of 22 were seen at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

Some of the popular eagle watching spots throughout the area include:

Pere Marquette State Park

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at Gilbert Lake

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at Swan Lake

The Grafton Riverfront

Elsah

The TreeHouse Wildlife Center

Piasa Harbor

Clifton Terrace

The Audubon Center at Riverlands

The National Great Rivers Museum at Melvin Price Locks and Dam

The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center

The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site

The Ted and Pat Jones-Confluence Point State Park

The Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

The Chain of Rocks Bridge

Several varieties of birds are in currently in the are including the once endanger trumpeter swans, eagles, herons, egrets, and woodpeckers.

SEE EAGLE WATCHING VIDEO:

