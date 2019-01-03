WEST ALTON - The Audubon Center at the Riverlands is kicking off the eagle season with the annual Alton Audubon Eagle and Ice Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 5.

During the event, a live American bald eagle will be at the Alton Visitor Center along with live ice and wood sculptors and ice putt putt golf.

Article continues after sponsor message

Across the bridge at the Audubon Center at Riverlands, there will be nature and eagle learning actives as well as views of eagles and trumpeter swans with the centers viewing scopes.

Shuttles will be available from the visitor center to the Audubon Center for $5 a person.

More like this: