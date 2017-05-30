GRAFTON - Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with the Bloody Bucket and the Loading Dock Bar and Grill, is proud to announce the first of three all ages, live, professional wrestling events to be held on Friday, June 2nd, 2017. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Loading Dock Bar and Grill, located at 401 East Front Street in Grafton, Illinois.

Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 each. Children twelve years of age and under can purchase tickets for $5 each. Advanced tickets can be purchased at The Bloody Bucket, The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, and online at www.graftonloadingdock.com.



This action-packed night of professional wrestling action will feature Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers such as the Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Brandon Aarons, “The Filipino Warrior” Elvis Aliaga, Justin D’ Air, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, The Snitch, C.J. Shine, Jackal, “The Wind of Destruction’ Makaze, “The Professionals”, and many more. At the end of these three events, we will crown a “Riot on the River” champion. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling and the Bloody Bucket present “Riot on the River”.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For the latest event information, please go to www.facebook.com/events/1488980517818675. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Bloody Bucket information, you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebloodybucket. For Loading Dock Bar and Grill information, you can check out their website at www.graftonloadingdock.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/loadingdockil, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/LoadingDockIL.

