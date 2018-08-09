ST. LOUIS - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all-ages professional wrestling event on Friday, August 17th, 2018.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, American Maid Cleaning Service, and Computer Specialists, will be held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, located at 6432 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the main event, you will see a huge six-man tag team match. On one side, you will see the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, team with the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos”.

On the other side, you will see the team of “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, and Jackal. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Tony Asteem, Jimmi LaFleur, OuTtKaSt, C.J. Shine, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, “The Gypsy Warrior” Orion Creed, “The Strangler” Roy Lewis, Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s champion “The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria, Savanna Stone, “The Little Blue Dragon” Tootie Lynn Ramsey, and many more. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling returns to the Concordia Turners Gymnasium.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website at www.concordiaturners.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/concordiaturners.

More like this: