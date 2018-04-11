ST. LOUIS - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, April 21st, 2018.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and Computer Specialists, will be held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, located at 6432 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M.

Article continues after sponsor message

Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

This event will feature the highly anticipated six man scramble ladder match to crown the new Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion. This match will feature Mike Outlaw, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, Brandon Aarons, The Snitch, Jayden Dominic Rose, and “The Warhorse” Jake Parnell. In this match-up, the first competitor to retrieve the championship belt will become the new Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos”, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Jackal, Ricky Rodriguez, Savanna Stone, Jackal, Tootie Lynn Ramsey, “The Gypsy Warrior” Orion Creed, “The Strangler” Roy Lewis, and many more. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling returns to the Concordia Turners Gymnasium.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website at www.concordiaturners.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/concordiaturners

More like this: