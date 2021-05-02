GLEN CARBON - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all-ages, limited capacity professional wrestling event, “Crazed Intentions” on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers and Devin James Enterprises, will be held at The Sports Academy, located 101 Glenwest Drive in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $12 each the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5 each. Tickets for children under five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.dynamoprowrestling.com.

As Dynamo Pro Wrestling embarks on 2021, a monumental match has already been signed. In one corner, you will see the only man to win all three championships in Dynamo Pro Wrestling, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz. With over two decades in professional wrestling, “The King of Chaos” has won countless championships and competed in professional wrestling promotions across North America and Central America. Very few people know everything that “The King of Chaos” brings to the “squared circle”. On Saturday, May 22nd, “The King of Chaos” will stand across the ring from one of the men who trained him for the sport of professional wrestling, internationally recognized professional wrestler “The Insane Luchador” Super Crazy! With thirty-three years of professional wrestling experience, Super Crazy has wrestled around the world, having held championship on four different continents. This will be the first time that “The King of Chaos” and “The Insane Luchador” will meet inside the professional wrestling ring. History will be made at The Sports Academy on Saturday, May 22nd.

In addition to this historic match, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Camaro Jackson will also defend his championship against the challenge of the luchador from Puerto Rico, Bandolero. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling competitors as the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Xavier Shadowz, The Snitch, Khalil Akbar, Geoffrey Hyde, Garrett Shanks, Mike Outlaw, Tony Esteem, Outtkast, C.J. Shine, Jackal, Ricky Rodriguez, and many more. The fans have been waiting for the return of Dynamo Pro Wrestling. Please make sure to buy your tickets early for this great night of professional wrestling action!

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, please be advised that all spectators, staff, and participants will be required to wear a mask in general areas of the facility. All persons entering the facility must self-certify that they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the facility. All fans will need to bring their own chairs to the event. Competitors will be required to wear masks prior to and immediately after their matches. All appropriate social distancing protocols should be followed while inside The Sports Academy. All individuals that are not affiliated with The Sports Academy and/or Dynamo Pro Wrestling will need to exit the building in a timely manner at the conclusion of the event.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action.

For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowr estling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ dynamopro, and on Twitter at w ww.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website at www .thesportsacademy.net or follo w them on Facebook at https:// www.facebook.com/pages/The- Sports-Academy/113119765389580 .

