GLEN CARBON - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, August 25th, 2018. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and American Maid Cleaning Service, will be held at the Sports Academy, located at 101 Glenwest Drive in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. Tickets for children ages five to twelve years old are $5.

You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos”, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Tony Asteem, Jimmi LaFleur, OuTtKaSt, C.J. Shine, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, “The Gypsy Warrior” Orion Creed, “The Strangler” Roy Lewis, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Jackal, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, and many more. For additional event information or to purchase advance tickets, log on to dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com or contact the Sports Academy at (618) 288-6899.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Sports Academy venue information, you can check their website at www.thesportsacademy.net or you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Sports-Academy/113119765389580.

