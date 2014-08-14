Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, August 23rd, 2014. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Stand Your Ground Martial Arts, will be held at the Sports Academy, located at 101 The Game Drive in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5.This event will feature Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz teaming with Brandon Espinoza to defend the Dynamo Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship against “The Don Mega” Shorty Biggs and Outtkast, “The Bum Rush Brothers. This event will also feature such Dynamo Pro Wrestling stars such as Jack Gamble, Steven Kennedy, The Black Hand Warriors, “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, Jackal, Rocket Mapache, and many others. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Sports Academy at (618) 288-6899.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Sports Academy venue information, you can check our their website at www.thesportsacademy.net or you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Sports-Academy/113119765389580.

For additional information regarding this event, please contact:

Jim Yount, Promoter

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(314) 452-8868

Rob Mangrum, Media Consultant

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(618) 420-0049

