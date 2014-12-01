Dynamo Pro Wrestling are proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, December 6th, 2014. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Stratford Bar and Grill, located at 800 South Highway Drive in Fenton, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five year old are free. This action-packed night of professional wrestling will feature a great main event as Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz will defend his championship against Dynamo Pro Dojo graduate Mike Outlaw. In addition, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team championship will be as the Professionals, managed by Travis Cook, will take on the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “DirdEY” Jake Dirden and Jackal. In addition to these great championship matches, come out and see Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers Jack Gamble, Jon Webb, The Bum Rush Brothers, Brandon Gallagher, Paco Gonzales, Danny Adams, and many others. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Stratford Bar and Grill at (636) 343-5757, ext. 510.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Stratford Bar and Grill venue information, you can check out their website at www.stratfordbar.com or you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stratford.bar

For additional information regarding this event, please contact:

Jim Yount, Promoter

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(314) 452-8868

Luke Roberts, Media Consultant

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(618) 420-0049

