Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce our return to Off Broadway Music Venue with an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Tuesday, May 5th, 2015. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer and Slackers, will be held at Off Broadway Music Venue, located at 3509 Lemp Avenue in St. Louis. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. All tickets for this event will be $10. This event will feature such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites as Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Mike Outlaw, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Dynamo Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions “The Black Hand Warriors”, The Bum Rush Brothers, “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, Ozzie Gallagher, Keon Option, and many others. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Off Broadway venue information, you can check out their website at www.offbroadwaystl.com or you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/offbroadwaystl.

