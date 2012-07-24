WHAT: Dynamic Marriage Course

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Sundays, 9/16/12 - 11/18/12 | 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

WHO: Married Couples, at Any Stage in Their Relationship

COST: $150/Couple

WHY: First Baptist Church Maryville's Marriage & Family Mentoring Ministry is offering an 8-week course that can assist in giving couples the marriage that they long for. Dynamic Marriage provides an insightful journey to discover each other's innermost emotional needs and expectations. Based on the "Love Bank" model from the book, His Needs, Her Needs by Dr. Willard Harley, this course will show how communication and behavior styles affect the way spouses act and react to each other. Through an interactive learning process, couples will identify behaviors that may be damaging their marriage, develop healthy ways to deal with marital conflict, and take concrete steps to meet each other's needs better than before. Through Dynamic Marriage, ordinary marriages become exciting, and great marriages become exceptional.

For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.

