May 19, 2014 - The long-awaited sequel to local author Christian Cashelle's first novel is finally here.

When All Else Fails: Ava's Story Part 2, the follow-up to the dramatic Ava's Story, will be released on Tuesday, June 3, 2014.

Part two picks up two years after readers were left wondering how Ava Daniel's new life would turn out now that she'd put the trauma of being gang raped behind her. When All Else Fails takes Ava through more drama as she realizes old habits die hard.

The virtual release of When All Else Fails will commemorated with a social media celebration, including giveaways and contests that will last the entire week.

Cashelle is a recent graduate of Lindenwood University, where she received a Masters in Administration in Marketing and a Masters in Fine Arts in Writing. She was the 2011 Author of the Year at the St. Louis Traffic Music Awards and was recently nominated for the African-Americans on the Move Book Club's AUthor of the Year.

To be a part of the celebration and participate in the giveaways and contest, go to facebook.com/DIpublications.

Cashelle foudned Dynamic Image Publications in 2006 and has been nationally recognized as an independent inspirational fiction novelist. For more information on Cashelle and Dynamic Image Publications, please visit www.dynamicimagepublications.com.

