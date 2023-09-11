WOOD RIVER - Paul Nichols is off to a dynamic start this season for the Oilers boys soccer team and recently scored a hat trick against Wesclin.

For his efforts so far this season, Nichols is an East Alton Wood River High School Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Nichols thanked all his coaches and current coaches for their help in shaping his soccer career.

"I thank my previous coaches Mike Lawson and Jesse Daniels for providing me with three years of knowledge and advice on the field," he said. "I'd like to thank my current coaches Chris Johnson and Sydney Bloch for getting me in shape and providing me a chance to play high school support. I would like to thank Tim Melton for being a supportive friend."

Recently, Nichols was tied as a leading scorer for Oilers' boys soccer.

He said he has played soccer for six years and it is the only sport he plays that doesn't feel like a job.

"I feel like I have to become an extrovert and I enjoy being around people, being on a team makes everything better."

He expressed interest in playing college soccer and said he is looking at multiple schools that have aeronautical engineering and aeronautical majors.

"My passion is aviation; I love everything about it," he said. "My end goal is to become a pilot."

Congratulations to Paul Nichols for his choice as a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

