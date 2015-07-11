Nothing is truly better than live country music on a beautiful summer night.

That is exactly what occurred when singer-songwriter and actor Dwight Yoakam rocked the Liberty Bank Alton Riverfront Amplitheater on July 10, 2015.

Backed by bedazzled-coat wearing band, Yoakam lent his crooning voice to the thousands in attendance at the new Alton landmark. It may have been a while since Yoakam had shown up on the country music scene, but let it be clear: his voice is as smooth as his hips. That of course, drove the ladies in the audience wild with each pop and thrust.

Time has been on his side since his emergence into the genre, as his voice seems just as crystal clear as his records portray it to be. Yoakam's set even had people on the amphitheater's hill up doing the two-step. The audience sang along to nearly all of the words to his songs. Although he played some tunes from his new album “Second Hand Heart” for the Alton crowd, the signature white cowboy hat-wearing Yoakam did not hesitate to play the classics, including “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere,” a little diddy from his 1993 album, “This Time.” He also played an amazing rendition of Johnny Cash's famous "Ring of Fire." Nonetheless, all of his songs performed were guaranteed to make even the occasional-country fan tap the toes of their cowboy boots.

The Glendale Riders had no problem setting the mood for the evening as they were granted the honor to open up for the Grammy award-winning artist. Several young women rushed to the barrier to dance to the band's song, "Country Girl." The Riders includes hometown physical therapist Steve Schwegel, who practices his work at Alton Physical Therapy off College Ave.

"VIP" audience members who elected to purchase special passes were granted access to a meet-and-greet with Dwight Yoakam before the concert. They also gained special perks such as a designated drink and food area as well as assigned seating on the hill that contained the best view of the country artist.

Fortunately, you did not have to be a VIP to enjoy Dwight Yoakam's concert that evening. People young and old came together to enjoy the artist's performance at one of the most beautiful music venues east of the Mississippi. Overall, it was the perfect way to end one of this summer's most beautiful days.

