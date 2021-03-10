Dwight Werts and Christina Carney are shown outside the Wood River building where SIHF Healthcare offers COVID-19 Services.WOOD RIVER - Dwight Werts and Werts Welding & Tank Service, Inc., have always been much more than a tank and welding company.

Now, during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Werts and company are kind enough to offer drive-through lanes at a former state emissions testing facility, for COVID-19 test collections.

SIHF was able to quickly set up the test collection site and has operated it for almost a year now. When COVID-19 vaccines became available this year, it was also easy to transition the facility to allow for vaccine distribution.

“What we were not expecting was that Dwight and his family would donate the rent back to us,” explained Christina Carney, chief operating officer at SIHF Healthcare. “They have been great landlords, and we really appreciate their generosity.”

Dwight Werts said he knows that SIHF has been there from the beginning of the pandemic offering services to the public as well as their patients. Dwight and his company have always given back in large amounts to the community and now they have done it again.

“We decided that donating the rent back was the least we could do to assist in making these COVID services available to the public," Dwight Werts said.

SIHF's Carney said: "At SIHF Healthcare we care about your health and safety, so by becoming more proactive in protecting your health and the health of others we can make life-saving differences during this pandemic together."

For more SIHF vaccine information, see below:

https://www.sihf.org/covid-vaccine

