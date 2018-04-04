GODFREY - Dutch Hollow Medical Day Spa invites the public to a luncheon event that will feature a variety of skincare products from Obagi, based on the latest advancements in skin care rejuvenation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 5.

Dutch Hollow said the following: "Skin care consultations will be provided and we will go in depth in order to help you create a bespoke skincare regimen. All of us understand the struggle that we face as we age. Our skin is a reflection of our overall health and happiness! We believe that everyone is beautiful, and deserves a youthful appearance to show the world.

"Mirka Figueroa, our skincare specialist/medical esthetician and Bethany Kutz, Obagi/Skin Care Representative, will be lecturing on the benefits of a proper skincare routine as well as what are the most important steps we need to take to prevent wrinkles, loss of collagen and slow down the aging process. All attendees will be receiving an Obagi Blue Peel (value $200) performed by Mirka Figueroa.

"Our physician, Dr. Samuel Figueroa will be providing education on Botox and Fillers. With aid of injections, Dr. Figueroa is able to artistically reverse the signs of aging to smoothen, lift, and plump your appearance. Don’t let wrinkles and loose skin define you, let Fillers and Botox redefine your beauty.

"Look and feel 10-15 years younger with immediate results and no down time. Let us pamper you with a complimentary massage and makeover featuring our exclusive line of makeup, ColoreScience! Amazing specials, door prizes, and food and drinks provided We look forward to see everyone for a fun, educational event!"

