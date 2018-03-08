GODFREY – Dutch Hollow encourages the public to join the business from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, for its Calecim and Versa Injection Event.

This event will be open to the public and will be an educational experience.

“We will be offering chair massages, reflexology, hand peels, and more,” Dutch Hollow CEO Mirka Figueroa said. “Amazing discounts will be available all day for Calecim products, facial injections, and more. Phone sales will be available all day for those who cannot attend. Food and drinks will be provided.”

What is Calecim? For a long time now, the beauty industry has been on the lookout for new ingredients that can turn back the clock and keep skin youthful.

CALECIM® Professional Serum, which is used post-procedure (such as Microneedling) works best to aid recovery and enhance anti-aging aesthetic effects of the procedure.

CALECIM® Professional Multi-Action Cream, touted as the industry’s "face-lift" in a jar, targets significant signs of aging such as loss of elasticity, skin volume, density, and facial definition. It will target fine lines and wrinkles, redness and inflammation, blemishes, scarring, and sun damage. Calecim is unique because it is one of the first treatments introduced to the United States with active stem cell ingredients which are ethically harvested from mammalian umbilical cord lining, which ensures that your skin will be able to receive the youth signals delivered by the proteins inside.

The stem cell-conditioned media comes from stem cell cultures containing more than 12 billion stem cells, the highest and most robust quantity used in skincare today. The stem cells provide the possibility to stimulate collagen while doing a cellular turnover to the epidermal layer of your skin. When using, you will see noticeable differences within the first week, earning its reputation as the latest miracle product in the market.

CALECIM® Professional Restorative Hydration Cream, with added Aloe Vera, works very well with Hyaluronic Acid to replenish hydration levels in the skin, boosting glow and radiance that are signs of youthful, hydrated skin. When combining Calecim products with your aesthetic treatments, you will see youthful attributes very quickly restored.

NEW! Versa Hyaluronic Acid Injections: For those who are looking to take control of the signs of aging, Revanesse Versa is the treatment for you. It is a multi-purpose dermal filler that leverages state-of-the-art production methods, optimal ingredients and rigorous quality testing to provide remarkable results. NATURAL RESULTS: This advanced wet milling technology and proprietary formula make the active particles uniquely spherical and uniform, providing optimal smoothness and volume. LESS SWELLING AND LONGER LASTING! The spherical particles are easily accepted by the body and break down slowly over time. Versa uses PREMIUM QUALITY Hyaluronic Acid with a high molecular weight.

Client Questions and Answers With Dutch Hollow CEO Mirka Figueroa

Mirka, what are some the common issues that clients have about their skin? "Clients worry about dryness, hydration, pigmentation, scarring, acne, and loss of elasticity and collagen."

Mirka, why is Calecim the most important skin product someone should have? "It will help restore natural moisture, repair fine lines and wrinkles, and stimulate natural collagen for a smoother, more youthful appearance."

Mirka, What are some areas that enhance beauty with the use of fillers? "The fillers can put back volume that we lose as we age. It is a liquid face-lift that gives a natural look to put back volume in the entire face by area. We can sculpt the face with no downtime at all. They give about a 10-15 year younger appearance to bring back our natural beauty. They are also very safe because they are all Hyaluronic acid, which our body already produces."

